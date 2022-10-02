FLORENCE — Shirley Hendrix Liles, passed away on September 30, 2022. She was born in Tuscumbia on January 29, 1936. Shirley graduated from Deshler High School in 1954. She worked in a medical laboratory as a registered Medical Technologist for 42 years. At five years old, she was Ethel Davis’s first art student in 1941 and was artistic in many other mediums of art.
She was married to Grady Liles for 57 years until his death in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Everette Hendrix; mother Clara Styles Hendrix; and brother Tommy Hendrix.
She was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
She is survived by nephews, Danny Ray Hendrix (Deborah); Jay Mark (Jessica); Malee and Roman; Trace Eugene Hendrix (Tammy); Taylor (Sam), Wallace; Thomas Ellis Hendrix (Donna), Beau and Caree; Charles Burchell (Sharon), Charlie and Adam. Nephews will be pallbearers.
A visitation will be Monday October 3, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held with Reverend Lanier Nail officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grady Liles Athletic Memorial Fund or Hospice Promise Foundation at Alabama Hospice of the Shoals, 1404 East Avalon Avenue, Tuscumbia, AL. 35674.
An online memorial may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
