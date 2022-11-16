FLORENCE — Shirley Lorraine “Punkin” Boyd, 59, died November 9, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

