COLLINWOOD, TN — Shirley Ann Lovelace, 73, died on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation Tuesday, December, 21, 2021 at 11 a.m., until service time at, Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood, TN. The service will follow at 1 p.m., ath the funeral home, with burial in Railroad Cemetery, Iron City.

