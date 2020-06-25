MUSCLE SHOALS
Shirley Mae Clay, 85, began her long awaited journey to heaven early Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a lot of things to many people, a wife, daughter, sister, mom, mother-in-law, Aunt Shirley, cousin, niece, granny, nannie, and a friend. She loved to tell everyone she once dated Johnny Cash. She is loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
The graveside service will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, 1 p.m. at Lee Memorial Cemetery, Verona, MS.
Shirley was born June 12, 1935, in Houston, MS to Aaron and Minnie Criddle.
She was preceded in death in by her parents; her husband, Franklin D. Clay; her sons, Dennis Clay and Bo Clay; and her brothers, William, James and Wayne Criddle.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Ricky of San Antonio, TX, Frankie of Russellville, AL, and Mike (Stacey) of Muscle Shoals, AL; her sister, Mary Jo Criddle of Okolona, MS; her grandchildren, Daniel, Corey, and Jesse Clay, all of Little Rock, AR, Ricky Clay Jr. of Florida, Colby Clay of Moulton, AL, and Hayley Clay of Dallas, TX; several great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented