JASPER — Shirley Marie Gann, 75, formerly of Haleyville, died April 12, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you