FLORENCE — Shirley McClure Vest, age 82, went to be with her Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was born on September 25, 1938 in Lauderdale County. The family relocated to Oak Ridge, TN when she was in her teens. While in Oak Ridge she met and married James Vest “Jimmy” on Ground Hog Day in 1957. Early in their marriage they spent time in Texas and North Carolina while Jimmy was in the Air Force. After Jimmy left the Air Force they moved back to the Shoals area and made it their home. Shirley continued her education at Florence State University (UNA) earning a B.A. and a Master’s Degree in Elementary Ed with an add-on in Library Science. She taught at R.E. Thompson and Southside Elementary Schools in Tuscumbia. Mrs. Vest was loved and respected by her students, their parents, and other teachers. In 1998 she retired after 25 years.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tommy Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens. Nephews and cousins will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Vest was preceded in death by her father, Owen McClure; mother, Pearl McClure; and brothers, Kenneth McClure and Gene McClure.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jimmy; son, Kendall; granddaughter, Sawyer; brother, Sam McClure (Mae); sisters, Marti Fisher (Larry), and Margaret King (Mike); sister-in-law, Norma McClure; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shirley was a loving, steadfast servant of God. She was always there to help anyone at any time, never putting herself first. She was a member of Central Baptist Church for over 50 years and she loved her church family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, Florence.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
