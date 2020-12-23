MUSCLE SHOALS — On Friday, December 18, 2020, Shirley McCorkle Johnson, a loving mother, aunt, and friend to many passed away at age 85.
Shirley was born on June 8, 1935. She grew up in Colbert Heights. She worked for Colbert County as a court reporter and a legal secretary. She was a huge Alabama Crimson Tide fan and a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She loved her family and friends and stood by them and prayed for them always, a true prayer warrior.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Johnson and her daughter, Cheryl Spidle.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Johnson; nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, who she loves so much.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented