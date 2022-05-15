FLORENCE — Shirley McDaniel Mills, 86, went to be with the Lord and the love of her life Doyle, on May, 13, 2022. She was at her home and surrounded by her children. Shirley was a loving and devoted wife and a mother who adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She modeled before them a life of selfless service. Shirley loved the church and served as a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years, an elder’s wife for more than 40 years and taught teacher training workshops in several states. She worshiped and served at Macedonia, Darby Drive and CrossPoint churches of Christ, teaching children and training teachers to teach the Word of God, which was the mission of her life!
She was a Kindergarten teacher for 10 years and then a secretary for 25 years at Mars Hill Bible School. She was a charter member of the Endowment Association as well as the FTA and Booster’s Club. She was a graduate of Sheffield High School, and alongside her husband, became an avid supporter of Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves.
Everyone that knew Mrs. Shirley knew that she loved people and was an awesome encourager. She had the ability to make everyone around her smile! She was always doing “little” things for those she knew needed love, a hug, a prayer or a note of encouragement. She will be greatly missed by her family, her friends and all that knew her.
She is survived by one son, Frank Doyle (Summer) Mills; one daughter, Leigh Ann (Randy) Wells; grandchildren, Wade (Allison) Wells, Jared (Keli) Mills, Lauren (Jordan) Turbeville, Amy (James) Nichols, Carter (Chelsea) Wells, Mac (Dani) Ezell and Mia Ezell; great-grandchildren, Canaan Wells, Wyatt Wells, Westin Wells, Maggie Nichols, Jonas Nichols, Owen Nichols, Lilly Nichols, Hudson Turbeville, Hallie Turbeville, Lainey Mills, Lyla Mills, Isaiah Wells, Ada Wells, Lucy Wells; sister-in-law, Nena (Sonny) Hargett; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Mills; her daughter, Leesa Ezell; her parents, Frank and Eutha McDaniel and one sister Frankie Kerr.
Services will be held at CrossPoint church of Christ Monday, May 15, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 -1:00, with a Celebration of her Life at 1:00 pm. Officiating will be Frank Mills, Randy Wells and grandsons. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Keith Davis and Larry Young. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders at CrossPoint Church of Christ.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Mann and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation be made to CrossPoint church of Christ (Ambassadors of Love, Carpenter Brothers or Friendship Center).
