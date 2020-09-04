MUSCLE SHOALS — Shirley Meadows, 84, of Muscle Shoals passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Merle Dawson; husband, Jewell Meadows, Jr.; son, Ricky Meadows; brothers, Jerry Dawson, and Rayford Dawson; sisters, Lynn Johnson, Marie Keenum, and Ann Bolton; grandchild, Margaret Elizabeth Meadows.
She is survived by her son, Randy Meadows; daughters, Pam Randolph (Greg) and Shannon Wells (Kenneth); sisters, Terri Hardy, Kaye Oliver, Faye Sockwell, Linda Smith, and Carolyn Davis; grandchildren, Jessica Jones, Savannah Meadows, Brian Meadows, Erica Jefferys, Zackery Randolph, Blake Miller, Presley Miller, and Avery Wells; great- grandchildren, Will Jones and Sawyer Jeffreys.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Oliver, Kenneth Wells, Greg Randolph, Brian Mackey, Jim Lesley, and Keith Pennington.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
