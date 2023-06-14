F.6.14.23 Shirley Butler.jpg

FLORENCE — Shirley Nell Byrd Butler, 78, of Florence, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, June15th from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A graveside service will be at 12:00 noon at Railroad Cemetery with Brother David Gallaher officiating

View Our E-Edition

Tags

Recommended for you