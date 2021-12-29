ROGERSVILLE — Shirley Nash Workman, 86, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully Monday, December 27, 2021, at her home. Shirley was born May 5, 1935. She worked many years as a government accountant.
A visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Rogersville Funeral Home from 11-12 with a graveside service immediately following at Miller Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Workman, Justin James, Frankie Hollander, Garin Hayes, Mike Nash, and Ronnie Chronister.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Minnie Nash; husband, Floyd “Bud” Workman, Jr; brothers, Milton Miller, Robert Nash, Sr., Emmett Nash, and Dephew Nash; nephews, Marlan Miller, Robert Nash, Jr., Richard Nash, and David Nash. She is survived by her sons, Steve (Karen) Workman, Kevin (Tamela) Workman; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda) Workman, Alisha (Frankie) Hollander, Jessica (Justin) James, and Courtney (Garin) Hayes; great-grandchildren, Jackson James, Griffin James, Elizabeth Workman, and Elliana Workman; sister, Earnestine (Gene) Chronister; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Miller Cemetery.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Workman family.
Commented