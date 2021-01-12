SPRUCE PINE — Shirley Nell Duncan, age 83, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Saturday, January 09, 2021 at Whitesburg Gardens in Huntsville.
Shirley with her sweet smile and caring ways will be sadly missed.
A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. today, January 12, 2021 at the graveside in Shady Grove. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tressie Kelley Duncan; father, Arcie Duncan; and sister, Jean Mayfield.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Barbara Cooper (husband, William); brother-in-law, Jack Mayfield; nieces and nephews, Cindy Mayfield Fox (Tommy), Chris Mayfield (Debbie), Sonya Wood (Brett), Mandy Davis (Chris), Mike Cooper, Carla Cooper, Lexi Taylor (Will); and numerous great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Shirley. The address is Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
