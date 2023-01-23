F.01.22.23 Shirley Oakley Wooten.jpg

FLORENCE — On January 21st, 2023, after a brief illness, Shirley Ann Oakley Wooten went to be with the Lord. Shirley was born on July 9, 1935 to Floyd and Atwood Oakley. She attended Central School and graduated from there in 1954. She was chosen as Miss Central High her Senior Year by her peers and teachers.

