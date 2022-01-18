FLORENCE — Shirley Ann Palmer, 89, died January 12, 2022. The graveside service will be held on January 20, 2022 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 2 p.m. Reverend Ashley Pettus of Forest Hills Baptist Church and Chaplain Chance Hall of Hospice will officiate the services.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Kent Palmer; and two sons, John Clay Palmer and Jeffrey Alec Palmer. Her parents, John and Edith Ratliff of Lubbock, TX; and siblings, Joie Ray Ratliff of Weston, OR, and Jerry V. Ratliff of Lubbock TX.
Shirley is survived by one son, James Kent Palmer of China; sisters, Patricia Gatling of Dallas TX, Phyllis Arnold of Tomball, TX, Kay and Jerry McDonald of Shallowater, TX, and Sue and Sonny Phillips of Spring, TX; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Before moving to Florence, where her husband was employed by TVA, they served in the Air Force for 20 years, living in Okinawa, the Philippines, Portland, OR, and in Tennessee. Shirley worked part-time during tax season for MMT Financial Services for several years.
A special thank you to Martha Witt for befriending Shirley and helping her throughout her illness.
