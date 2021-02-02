TUSCUMBIA — Shirley Pauline Thrasher, 79, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. There will be a private graveside service for the family.
Shirley was a loving wife and mom. She was a member of Launch Point Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Thrasher; parents, Ovie and Hattie Tidwell; brothers, Roy Tidwell (Marvloe), Ray Tidwell (Ann), Paul Tidwell (JoAnne), and Henery Tiddwell; daughter-in-law, Tammy Thrasher; and rainbow babies, Skye and Averly King.
Shirley is survived by her children, Theresa McGuyer (Albert) and Jimmy Thrasher (Melissa); grandchildren, Tiffany and Justin McGuyer, Molly King (Blake), and Kaitlin Hamm; great-grandchildren, Karsten Liles, Kippton and Blakely King, Arizona, Kayla, and Willie McGuyer, and a precious one due in June, Oakland Wayne King.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Thrasher, Albert McGuyer, Justin McGuyer, and Blake King.
Thank you, so much, to the wonderful nurses on the 4th floor (Covid Unit) who were so helpful and loving, and to Dr. Thompson for his support on some very difficult days and for his compassion.
Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
