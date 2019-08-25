FLORENCE — Shirley Preiss passed away peacefully following a short illness on August 17, 2019 and is now reunited with her beloved husband, Bob.
She is survived by her three daughters Joanne (David) Kendrick, Karen (Scott) Riley and Gail (Rick) Rozantz and two grandchildren, Alison Kendrick and Evan Kendrick.
Her family will hold a private celebration of her life. For those who knew and loved her, in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in her memory.
The family would like to shout out a heartfelt thank you to her Galleria Woods and Clare Bridge Memory Care family as they lovingly kept her laughing, smiling and safe throughout her journey with dementia. Also a special thank you to the staff at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center for the comfort and care they provided to Shirley and her family.
Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.
