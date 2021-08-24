RED BAY — Shirley Ann Bottoms Berlin Prestage, age 81, died on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. Shirley was the daughter of Carnie Bottoms and Ethel Morrow Bottoms. She was a 1957 graduate of Red Bay High School where she was elected Homecoming Queen. Shirley spent most of her life working for Dr. E.L. McRight and for Dr. Walker Dempsey at the Medical Clinic in Red Bay. Later she worked at Belmont Homes and was working as a hostess at Jack’s in Red Bay until she was diagnosed with cancer in July, 2020. Shirley never met a stranger. She loved to meet people and loved to talk. She will be missed by her friends and family. Shirley was a faithful member of the Red Bay Church of Christ.
Services will be Wednesday, August 25, 1 p.m. at Red Bay Church of Christ with Jim Bryant and Scott Webster officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Stanley Jerome Berlin, Fulton, MS and Jonathan Hoyt Berlin (Tammy) Russellville, AL; four grandchildren, Susan Randolph, Bart Bolton, Grace Berlin and Brooke Berlin; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Lera Knight, Jean Hastings and Judy Bullen; one brother, Andy Bottoms and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hoyt Berlin and Paul Prestage; a grandson, Bailey Berlin; her parents and two brothers, Bill Bottoms and Paul Bottoms.
Pallbearers will be Bart Bolton, Charlie Bottoms, Andrew Bottoms, Max Bullen, Max Bullen, Jr., Grant Fancher and Harold Entrekin.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Red Bay Church of Christ.
