MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Shirley Reed Townsend, 77, died January 11, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Neal Funeral Home directing.
