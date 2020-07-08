LEIGHTON
Shirley Roden Bradford Williams, 79, Leighton, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Frank Billingham officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Shirley was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and was retired from L&L Services. She had many interests including quilting and sewing, collecting porcelain dolls, and working puzzle books. She was preceded in death by her husband, Farrice Ausie “Brad” Bradford; husband, Robert Earl “Bob” Williams; daughter, Cheryl Ann Bradford Mitchell; parents, Lillie Mae and Eueldean Roden; sisters, Ethel Masterson and Helen Fleming; and brother, Ray Roden.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Judy Dill (Gerald), Beverly Montgomery (Mark) and Kimberly Bradford; son-in-law, Nathan Mitchell; brother, Hollis Roden (Agnes); sisters, Betty Springer and Carolyn Edmond (William); grandchildren, Brittany Gautney (Andrew), Breanna Simmons, Dashia Simmons, Caleb Porter, Wesley Montgomery (Sara), Zac Montgomery (Megan), Josh Mitchell, Tasha Kelley (Josh) and Brittney Isbell (Brett); 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks go to Dr. Eric Santiago, the ICU Staff at North Alabama Medical Center, Karen Billingham, RN, and the staff at J.W. Sommers Rehab. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is encouraging all those attending to please practice social distancing and wear your face masks.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented