WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Shirley Rose Kilburn, 80, died Febuary 27, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Rochell Cemetery. She was a member of Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

