MUSCLE SHOALS — Shirley Ruth Cabler Emmons, 81, died April 16, 2021. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday at Lone Cedar Church of Christ with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial is in Lone Cedar Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

