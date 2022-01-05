ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Shirley Ruth Wright, 82, of St. Joseph, TN, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at home. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, a cafeteria manager for the Lawrence County School System, and a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel today, January 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Ronnie Ray and Tim Grigsby will be officiating. Burial will follow in North Carolina Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her daughter, Mary Jacobs (Mike), Loretto, TN; brother, Glenn Weeks, Lutts, TN; and four grandchildren, Maegan Jacobs, Leoma, TN, Madison Skinner (Donald), Oxford, MS, Mason Jacobs and Hannah Wright of Loretto, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy “Fish” Wright; son, Dana Wright; and mother, Verta Balentine Weeks.
