HALEYVILLE

Shirley A. Stricklin, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Pinkard Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Addington Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

