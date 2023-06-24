FLORENCE — Heaven’s Angels came June 22, 2023, to rescue Shirley Tucker Cheatwood, of Florence, from the ravages of Dementia. Today Shirley is celebrating a new body with family and friends who preceded her in death; notably, son, James “Butch”; father, J.P. Lovelady; mother, Rilla Lovelady; sisters, Joyce Tucker and Patricia Hurlbert; and brother, Bobby Lovelady.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you