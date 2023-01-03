FLORENCE — Shirley Ann Wallace, 82, died December 30, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

