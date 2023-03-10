FLORENCE — Shirley Williams Self, 94, Florence, Alabama, died peacefully at home, March 9th, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Shirley was a renowned educator, published author, accomplished athlete, devoted mother, and dedicated public servant who committed herself to bettering Florence, AL, the community she was so proud to call home. Shirley’s funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence, Saturday, 11 o’clock a.m. March 11th, 2023 with the Reverend Callie Brewton and Deacon Tom Osborn officiating at Trinity, and with the Reverend Jim Warren officiating her private burial at the Decatur City Cemetery.
