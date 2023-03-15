Shirley Wylowdene Bevis Behel, age 85, of Florence, passed away March 13, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, March 17, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Jacksonburg Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the church with Brothers Austin Swinea and Gary Gooch officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Mrs. Behel was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward “Junior” Behel; son, William Donald Behel; parents, Chester and Eunice Bevis; and sister-in-law, Betty Bevis.
Survivors include children, Sharon Darlene Green (Steve) and Edward “Trey” Behel; daughter-in-law, Susan Behel; brother, Jackie Bevis; grandchildren, Stephene Nix (Matt), Heath Behel (Lauren), Michelle Hudson (Bryan) and Jordan Behel (Courtney); and great-grandchildren, Max and Charlee Hudson, Levi, Jace and Henry Nix, Kaiden and Layla Behel, Logan and Walker Behel.
Mrs. Behel was a member of the Jacksonburg Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her family and especially her great-grandchildren; she loved gardening and fishing, camping, reading, and watching westerns. She loved to make people laugh. She was a friend to everyone.
The family would like to say Thank You to Amedisys Hospice for taking great care of Junior and Shirley especially Terra, Katie, Anna.
Pallbearers will be Steve Green, Heath Behel, Jordan Behel, Farron Bevis, Matt Nix, Bryan Hudson, Max Hudson, and Levi Nix. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Bevis, Don Newton, Chris Fritts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jacksonburg Church of Christ. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
