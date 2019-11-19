PHIL CAMPBELL — Mrs. Shirley Motes Lawler, 78, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital. A native of Phil Campbell, she was a retired nurse. She was also an active member of Edgars Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Visitation with family and friends will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel with Orbie Pierce and Delmer Duboise officiating. Burial will be in Edgars Chapel Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Lawler, Trae Tittle, Adam Lawler, Josh Tittle, Stephen King and Eric Wright.
Mrs. Lawler is survived by her husband, Leonard Lawler; children, Michael Lawler and wife, Pam, and Susan Tittle and husband, Clint; grandsons, Jamie Lawler and wife, Nicole, Trae Tittle and wife, Chelsie, Adam Lawler and wife, Cierra, and Josh Tittle; great-grandchildren, Ava Tittle, Simone Lawler and Ezra Lawler; sisters, Faye Wright and husband, Phil, Gennell King and husband, Tommy, and Lavon Duboise and husband, Delmer; sister-in-law, Judy Motes; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Virle and Annie Mae Motes and brother, Hubert Motes.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
