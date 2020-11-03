RUSSELLVILLE — Sidney “Sid” Tate Willis, 23, died November 1, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was the son of Mickey Willis and and Tyra Flanagan.

