RUSSELLVILLE — Sidney “Sid” Tate Willis, age 23, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, November 01, 2020 at Russellville Hospital.
Sid was a 2017 graduate of Russellville High School. He was a diehard Auburn fan, War Eagle!! He will always be remembered as a fun and loving guy, who loved to make others laugh. He was always happy, and always smiling. He will be missed by everyone who had the chance to know him.
The visitation was 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral was at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Mark Daniel officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Sid was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys Ward, Simp Clarissa Willis, and O’Neal Pounders.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Tyra King Flanagan (husband, Donnie); dad, Mickey Willis; siblings, Hunter Willis (wife, Martha), Tyler Willis, Corey Flanagan (wife, Lauren), Mollie Flanagan; nephew, Cooper Flanagan; niece, Evie Flanagan; grandparents, Faye and Clyde Baker, Malcolm Willis, Audrey Nell Pounders; several aunts and uncles; and a host of friends.
The pallbearers will be Jake Ward, Judd Ward, Jaret Ward, Taylor Vincent, Jacob Aycock, and Dyllan Bailey.
The family would like to extend a sincere heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Russellville ER and to the first responders who was there to help the family in our time of need.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
