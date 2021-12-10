RUSSELLVILLE — Silas Mark Oliver, age 80, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Silas loved his old tractors and passed that love to his family. He was a member of the Newburg Masonic Lodge, a member of Bethlehem Church, and also a member of the Baptist Association. He preached for the last 22 years at Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his caregiver and loving wife of 58 years, Annette Oliver; children, Sharon Hatton (husband, Franky), Shannon Oliver; grandchildren, Bradley Johnson, Dusty Johnson, Johnna Oliver (Jacob DeVaney), Sterlyn Oliver (A.J. Sanchez), Brannon Oliver, Heather Kennamore (Josh), Haley Hand (Darren), and Heath Hatton (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Johnson (Ben Snowden), Zaden Johnson, Braycen Johnson, Maisie Johnson, Mackenzie Johnson, Kash DeVaney, Tannon Sanchez (due in April), Sam Colmer Hatton, Ridge Kennamore, Hensley Hand; great-great-grandchildren, Benji Snowden (due in February); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harvey Oliver and Lois Townsend Oliver; siblings, Jean Oliver, William Harvey Oliver Jr., Paul Oliver, Jerry Oliver, and David Oliver; and daughter-in-law, Tange Oliver.
There will be no visitation but everyone is welcome to come to the service at 2 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Clint Holcombe. The burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Jacob DeVaney, A.J. Sanchez, Heath Hatton, Brannon Oliver, Zaden Johnson, and Braycen Johnson. The honorary pallbearers will be Bradley Johnson and Dustin Johnson.
The family would like to extend a sincere heartfelt thanks for all the prayers and condolences during this time and to the staff and doctors at Helen Keller Hospital.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to Spry Memorial Chapel, Cedar Creek Baptist Church, or Bethlehem Cemetery Fund.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please feel free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
