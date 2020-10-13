FLORENCE — Silas Pinkney Taylor, Jr., 92, of Florence, AL, passed away October 11, 2020. He was born in his home in Loretto, TN, on June 28, 1928.
He was fifth in a family of ten children. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Dad was a storyteller and was often telling tales about growing up in such a big family. We heard stories about them digging swimming holes, making flying jennies, and setting off fireworks from the bridge in Double Springs where he grew up. He later attended Rogers High school. He joined the USS Navy at age 17, where he sailed around the world on the USS Katmai seeing places such as Okinawa, Japan, Pearl Har-bor, Alaska, and Hawaii just to name a few. He enjoyed his time of service and said it was some of the most interesting times in his life.
On July 11, 1950, he married the love of his life, Peggy June Moody. They went to Iuka, MS, to say their vows. They were together 68 years. They had two children, Laura Leah Taylor and Samuel Paul Taylor. They were blessed with five grandchildren, Rachel Wallace Rohler (Brenton), Sarah Taylor, Taylor Wallace, Samantha Taylor, and Samuel Taylor (Jade); and four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Scarlett, Cedric, and Leah.
He was a member of Greenhill Baptist Church. He loved listening to gospel music and was musically inclined himself. When he was younger, he played the guitar and sang with his sisters on the radio. He also attended Vaughn’s School of Music in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was asked to go to Nashville and record music, but his mom said he was too young and wouldn’t let him go.
In 1958, he went to work at Ford Motor Company where he retired with 25 years. His starting pay was $1.40 an hour.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He spent a lot of time in nature hunting, fishing, and camping with his buddies.
He could build anything he set his mind to. He built the house they lived in on Shoals Creek, where he displayed his hunting and fishing trophies proudly on the walls.
Dad had a great personality. He was always joking and laughing. He will be deeply missed by us all.
There will be a graveside service held for Silas Jr. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Greenhill Cemetery. Rachel Rohler and Taylor Wallace will officiate.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented