CHEROKEE — Simeon Gilmore White, age 86, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. His visitation will be today, March 6, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. His funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother George Henley officiating. He will be interred at Chattanooga National Cemetery at a later date.
Gilmore was a native of Oliver Springs, Tennessee and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired pipefitter and steamfitter with TVA and a member of Harris Chapel Baptist Church. Gilmore was a 32nd Degree Mason, being a past member of the Vertagreen Lodge, where he was the Most Worshipful Master, the Blue Lodge of Chattanooga, where he was a past Master, Possum Creek Lodge, the Shrine at Alhambra Temple, where he was with the Flying Fezz Unit, and various other Lodges. Gilmore loved fishing, hunting, RVing, singing, and dancing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Butler Williams; and brother, Ed White.
Gilmore is survived by his longtimelife partner, Mary Price; his children, Alex Moyers, Kathy Tow, Derinda, Connie, Gil, Kimberly, Kevin, and Tracy White; brother, Billy Ray Miles; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
