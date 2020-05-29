MADISON — Simone Rasch Etheridge, age 85, of Madison, AL died April 30, 2020. She was a member of St. John’s Cathlic Church of Madison. She grew up in St. Florian, AL the youngest of five siblings. She was employed by Robbins of Tuscumbia, Lockheed of Huntsville, and later by Madison School System. She graduated from St. Florian School, Coffee High School and Sacred Heart Academy of Cullman, AL. Ms. Etheridge was preceded in death by her parents, E.J. Rasch and Marie Rasch; her husband of 40-plus years, Orval Etheridge; son, Eric Etheridge; brothers, Eddie Rasch (Margaret) and Louis Rasch.
She is survived by son, Mark Etheridge (Sandy); grandchildren, Myra Etheridge and Sam Etheridge; sisters, Odette Rasch Howard, Louise Rasch Wade; sister-in-law, Delorse Rasch; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held May 4, 2020 at St. Michael’s Cemetery, St. Florian, AL. Spry Funeral Home, Hutsville, assisted.
