CULLMAN
Sister Mary Grace Mecke, O.S.B., a Benedictine Sister of Sacred Heart Monastery in Cullman, AL, and a native of Florence, AL, died on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Vespers for the Dead will be prayed Wednesday, October 23, at 5:00 p.m., in Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel in Cullman, followed by Visitation until 8:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 24, with Rev. John O’Donnell, O.S.B., presiding and Msgr. Michael Sexton offering the homily and concelebrating. Interment in the monastery cemetery will follow.
Sr. Mary Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Louis Mecke and Madgalena Kobus Mecke; by her sisters, Mary Mecke Joly, Clarissa Mecke Epping and Agnes Mecke Joly; and by her brothers, John Mecke, Leo Mecke and Harold Mecke. Survivors include her Benedictine Sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Cullman, AL, 916 Convent Rd., Cullman, AL, 35055.
Commented