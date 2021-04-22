CULLMAN — Sister Mary Vincent Beckman, O.S.B., a Benedictine Sister of Sacred Heart Monastery in Cullman, AL, and a native of Sheffield, AL, died on Monday, April 13, 2021, at the age of 93. Born in 1927 to Frederick Christian and Mary Weth Beckman, Sr. Mary Vincent was baptized Cecilia Catherine Beckman at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sheffield.
Vespers for the Dead will be prayed privately by the monastic community on Thursday, April 22, in Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel in Cullman. Due to pandemic precautions, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately in the monastic chapel on Friday, April 23, with Abbot Marcus Voss, O.S.B., presiding. Interment in the monastery cemetery will follow the 3:00 p.m. Mass. Guests are welcome at the graveside service. Face coverings and distancing are required.
Sr. Mary Vincent was preceded in death by her parents; by her sister, Sr. Cornelia (Regina) Beckman, O.S.B.; and by her brothers, Paul Henry Beckman and Arnold Francis Beckman.
Survivors include her Benedictine Sisters; her sister, Margaret Mary Geise of Clark, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Cullman, AL, 916 Convent Road, Cullman, AL 35055.
