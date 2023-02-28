F 2.28.23 Sondra McCutchen.JPG
TOWN CREEK — Sondra Lynelle Romans McCutchen, 55, of Town Creek, AL died on Friday, February 24, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Marty Evans will be officiating.

