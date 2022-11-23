KILLEN — Sonny Williams, 74, of Killen died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral service will be Friday, November 25, 2022, 2 PM at Elkins East Chapel with Waylon Wright officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park.
Sonny was an electrician out of the IBEW #558 and member of the Killen Lions Club. He was employed by Reynolds Alloys and then Wise for 36 years. He was a permanent fixture of Lock and Load Gun Store in Florence for seven years. No matter where he was he was a tale twister and horsing around. He was a people person by nature, Walmart and Lowe’s were his favorite hang out spots, he enjoyed talking to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Willis and Annie Lucille Matthews Williams; sisters, Marjorie Williams and JoAnn Neal.
Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Brenda Williams; daughter, Abby Williams Jackson (Kevin); grandchildren, Brandon Jackson (Tabitha), Tristan Jackson, and Rhett Jackson; two nieces, Angela Neal and Susan Kerby.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Clagett Talley, Tray Talley, Stephen Smith, and Donnie Barrier. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Miller, Presley Williams, Don Gray, Adam Carr, and Anthony Miller.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for the wonderful care, especially to Katie Looney Holt.
