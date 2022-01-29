RUSSELLVILLE — Sonya “Kay” Green, 78, died January 28, 2022. Graveside service will be Sunday, 3 p.m., at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville, AL., with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Sonya was born July 5, 1943.
