SHEFFIELD — Sonya Leeann Bevis Thomas, 40, died August 24, 2021. Public viewing is 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral is noon Friday at Trinity MB Church, Florence, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery.

