RUSSELLVILLE — Sparkie Gene Taylor, 83 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away May 4, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Franklin Memory Gardens with Marlon Rutherford officiating.
The family would like to invite the family and friends to come, stay in their vehicles, and as soon as the service is over everyone will have a chance to circle through the cemetery driveway allowing you to pay your respects and to sign the register book.
Sparkie was born September 9, 1936 in Russellville, AL to Gilbert and Bennie Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ. He worked at Reynolds Alloys Metal Company for 35 years and was also a member of the Aluminum Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Marvin Oneal Taylor, Gilbert Junior Taylor and Betty Elizabeth Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his special aunt, Gladys Hendrix.
Sparkie is survived by his wife of 61 years, Berline Hester Taylor; his children, Gerald Anderson Taylor (Anita), Wanda Taylor Collins (Jerry), Tyrus Gene Taylor (Bobbette) and Kathy Mishea Taylor Davis (special friend, Marty Hargett); his siblings, Billy Ray Taylor, Tommie Farice Taylor and Joyce Annette Smith; his grandchildren, Tyler Collins (Courtney), Victoria Nolan (John), Anna Davis Butler (Kody), Maggie Davis, Gaven Taylor, Jessica Vincent and Melondie Murray (Jondon Stough); his great-grandchildren, Cash Taylor Collins, Taylor Brooke Nolan, Bralynn Hayes Vincent, Rayne Lawler Vincent, Ford Daniel Vincent, K.J. Murray, Amzie Stough, and Canaan Stough; and 22 nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dale Taylor, Dennie Taylor, David Taylor, Doug McCaig, Joel Hester and Jeff Hester.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Home Health, Dr. Boorgu and staff and Dr. Felix Morris.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
