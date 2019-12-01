MUSCLE SHOALS — Spencer Thomas “Tommy” Aday, of Muscle Shoals, 58, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, Sunday, December 1, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., with the funeral immediately following. Larry Kilpatrick will officiate. Interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Tommy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon over finances. Tommy was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who always put others first, especially his family. He loved serving God in his church, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Peggy Aday.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathryn James “Kathy” Aday; daughter, Erica Danielle Aday Williams (Kevin); brother, Chris Aday (Angie); sister, Jacqui Sue Horton (Allen); grandchildren, Ridge Owen Williams and Everly Mayce Williams; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers include Roger Gasque, Tim Jones, Robin Speegle, Neal Horton, Randy Polk, and Adam Polk. Honorary pallbearers include the elders and deacons of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented