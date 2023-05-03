MUSCLE SHOALS — Spurgeon “Ed” Beattie, Jr. 75, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Ed was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and the American Legion. He served as Sergeant with the U.S. Army Rangers in Vietnam, earning the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Expert Rifleman Medal. Ed was a loving father, husband, Paw Paw, Pops, and Pock. He was preceded in death by his father, Spurgeon Beattie; infant daughter, Jessica Beattie; and father-in-law, Audra Talley.
Ed is survived by his wife, Dina Beattie; children, Leslie Beattie, Nicole Beattie, and Megan Wilbanks (Joey); mother, Billie Beattie; brother, Steve Beattie (Joy); sisters, Shirley Sells (Steve) and Elaine Gilbert (Dick); mother-in-law, Doris Talley; brother-in-law, Gary Talley (Traci); grandchildren, Jessica Patty, Noah Cawrse, Ava Wilbanks, and Evie Wilbanks; great-grandchildren, Charli and Lillie Rhinehart; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family offers special thanks to Dr. Terry Hart and Dr. Felix Morris for their many years of help and friendship.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented