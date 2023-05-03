MUSCLE SHOALS — Spurgeon “Ed” Beattie, Jr. 75, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you