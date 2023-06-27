FLORENCE — Stacey Mitchell Clayton Moore Casteel, 50, died June 19, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Centneary Cemetery, Lutts, TN. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

