VINA — Stacy Lane Stidham, 49, died August 5, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. until noon service time Saturday at Hamilton Funeral Home with burial to follow in Galbreath Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Bison, other beasts return life to a former Soviet army base
- Indian plane skids off hilltop runway, cracks, killing 18
- Is France helping Lebanon, or trying to reconquer it?
- The Latest: Some travelers to Germany face mandatory testing
- Barzal sparks offense as Islanders advance past Panthers
- LEADING OFF: Cole goes for 20th win in row, Marlins soar
- Accidental Tourist Li Leads at Mid-Point of PGA Championship
- Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel
Most Read
Articles
- COVID cases high, but official hopes for plateau
- Monument, homelessness among forum discussions
- Body found in river identified as Russellville man
- Board denies parole for local offender
- Tim Rhodes of Florence killed in plane crash
- 3 inmates from local cases up for parole
- Air conditioning returning to government building
- McMillin says dual career a plus for mayor's position
- Returning UNA students must have COVID test
- Florence-Lauderdale shelter housing 173 cats
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- TVA seeking information about people sitting on Wilson Dam spillway gate
- TVA identifies individuals sitting on Wilson Dam spillway gate
- TVA Police investigating explosion, fatality on Wilson Dam
- TVA has identified the people seen sitting on a Wilson Dam spillway gate
- Conservation specialist defends decision to euthanize "pet" deer
- TVA Police investigating a fatality on Wilson Dam
- Body recovered in water near Wheeler Refuge administrative building
- World Burger Champion Morgan Cheek competing in world championship event this weekend
- Tim Rhodes remembered as self-made businessman
- COVID cases high, but official hopes for plateau
Images
Videos
Commented
- Protect others by wearing a mask (17)
- Make a difference: Wear a mask (16)
- Erring against the side of caution (13)
- The Shoals isn't a place of equality (12)
- When has US not been great? (11)
- Wear a mask: It’s the right thing to do (10)
- It's what you do, not what you say (10)
- Health care system must be changed (8)
- A perspective on dangers of COVID-19 (6)
- Let civility be the mark of all protests (4)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented