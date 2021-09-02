BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Stacy Lee Roberts, 51, died August 31, 2021. Visitation is 6-9 p.m. Thursday, at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Services are noon Friday at the funeral home. Burial is in Belmont Memory Gardens.

