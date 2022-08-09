MUSCLE SHOALS — Stanford Earl Farley, 71, died August 6, 2022. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

