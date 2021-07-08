IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Stanley Huie Gipson, 74, died July 1, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Oak Grove Cemetery. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was a retired EMT.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.