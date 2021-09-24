HACKLEBURG — Stanley Wayne Landers, 68, died September 22, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery.

