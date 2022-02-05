COURTLAND — Stanley Wayne Terry, 81, died February 3, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Courtland Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruby Joyce Terry.

